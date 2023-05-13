NDC primaries: Voting commences in some constituencies across the country

About 356,624 voters are expected to partake in the elections, which will take place in 420 voting centers across the country.

A total of 739 persons are vying for the various constituencies to be parliamentary candidates for the Party.

MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George is speedily rolling boats with Michael Tetteh Kwetey for the parliamentary seat.

Some stations are yet to commence voting as polls would be opened at 0900 hours because preparations were truncated by court actions.

Meanwhile, there is a disagreement between constituency executives of the NDC in the Awutu Senya East and regional executives over the choice of venue for the election this morning.

Some executives suggest the election be held at the Odukpongkpehe School Park while the regional executives are pushing for the exercise to be conducted at the Ofaakor DA Basic School.