NDC Primaries: We are confident of victory - Campaign team

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The National Democratic Congress campaign team is confident that former president John Mahama will amass 99% of the votes in the presidential flagbearer race of the NDC

After a massive campaign tour in all 275 constituencies, deputy spokesperson of the team, Beatrice Annan speaking on Citi TV said the team is solidly confident of victory in the presidential primary contest looking at the rousing welcome from party faithful, however, the team and the NDC party will not be complacent.

“We in the NDC are not complacent, and we are committed to working hard until the last ballot paper is counted, and as much as we recognize that this is no contest, we expect a 99.9 percent victory”.

“This is not the first time Mahama is contesting the flagbearer race, and we are confident of securing 99 percent of the votes. Many of the constituencies we visited revealed that there was no competition for us because the mood we get is that this contest was not necessary in the first place”.

“2024 elections will be won in every polling station and so we must go to all the constituencies. People are hungry for change and the many teaming young of this country want a change,” she added

The presidential and parliamentary primaries of the NDC are currently underway across the country, and former president John Mahama is locking horns with Kojo Bonsu, former Kumasi mayor for flagbearership of the party

