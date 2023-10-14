Chaos broke out during the vetting process of parliamentary candidate aspirants for the Odododiodio constituency on Friday, October 13, when a group of individuals stormed the premises, causing property damage and assaulting a journalist in the process.
NDC rebukes chaos at vetting ground in Odododiodio
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has strongly denounced the incidents of violence that took place at the party's regional office in Odododiodio, South La.
In a letter, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, extended a formal apology to the general public and persons who were inconvenienced in the raid assuring that the culprits would be held accountable for their actions.
"On behalf of the Greater Accra Regional NDC, we sincerely apologize for what happened and also to Akosua Otchere for what happened to her and we want to assure the country and the entire NDC that we will do everything we can to identify those who vandalized the properties and attacked people during the vetting and bring them to book."
"I extend my sincere apologies to Akosua Otchere and assure you that I will cover all the medical expenses incurred."
