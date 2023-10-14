NDC rebukes chaos at vetting ground in Odododiodio

In a letter, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, extended a formal apology to the general public and persons who were inconvenienced in the raid assuring that the culprits would be held accountable for their actions.

"On behalf of the Greater Accra Regional NDC, we sincerely apologize for what happened and also to Akosua Otchere for what happened to her and we want to assure the country and the entire NDC that we will do everything we can to identify those who vandalized the properties and attacked people during the vetting and bring them to book."