Gomoa Central (Central region), Amenfi East, Tarkwa Nsuaem, Evalue Ajomoro Gwira (Western region), and Akontombra (Western North region) are places where the polls will hold
NDC slates October 28 and 31 for parliamentary primaries
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has scheduled October 28 and 31, 2023 for parliamentary primaries to be held in five constituencies.
Recommended articles
The Regional Secretary Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, conveyed this information in a letter issued on Saturday which reads that,
“Regional Chairmen are entreated to put in place the necessary mechanisms for the smooth holding of the primaries and revert to us where there are challenges,”
Nominations are expected to open from Friday 6th to Saturday 7th October 2023; submission of forms would be from Tuesday 10th to Wednesday 11th October 2023; Vetting would be on Saturday, October 14, 2023, while appeal would be on October 16, 2023.
It's worth noting that the primary for the Odododiodioo constituency in Accra will be held on October 31, 2023, due to the final funeral rites of the late Ga Manye.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh