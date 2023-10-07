ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NDC slates October 28 and 31 for parliamentary primaries

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has scheduled October 28 and 31, 2023 for parliamentary primaries to be held in five constituencies.

NDC
NDC

Gomoa Central (Central region), Amenfi East, Tarkwa Nsuaem, Evalue Ajomoro Gwira (Western region), and Akontombra (Western North region) are places where the polls will hold

Recommended articles

The Regional Secretary Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, conveyed this information in a letter issued on Saturday which reads that,

“Regional Chairmen are entreated to put in place the necessary mechanisms for the smooth holding of the primaries and revert to us where there are challenges,”

Nominations are expected to open from Friday 6th to Saturday 7th October 2023; submission of forms would be from Tuesday 10th to Wednesday 11th October 2023; Vetting would be on Saturday, October 14, 2023, while appeal would be on October 16, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT
NDC STATEMENT
NDC STATEMENT Pulse Ghana

It's worth noting that the primary for the Odododiodioo constituency in Accra will be held on October 31, 2023, due to the final funeral rites of the late Ga Manye.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Theresa Kufuor: Former First Lady dies at age 87

Theresa Kufuor: Former First Lady dies at age 87

Pastor Mensa Otabil

Leave your inheritance to the Church - Mensa Otabil

ET Mensah

Former Ningo Prampram MP E.T Mensah is dead

Accident

20 perish in Peki car crash