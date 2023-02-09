NDC Suame Youth Organizer remanded by Kumasi High Court

The Suame Youth Organizer was seen in a viral video urging NDC supporters to unleash mayhem on members of the New Patriotic Party during the run-up to the 2024 elections.

Evans Amankwaah, the suspect’s lawyer claims that neither his client nor the party is perturbed by the detention.

“His caution and charge statement has been taken. They charged him with offensive conduct, and we are to go to court [today]. We will cooperate with the law. The detention does not perturb us. He is not worried, and I assure the supporters of the NDC that, the youth organizer is in high spirits.”

Joseph Yammin, the NDC’s national organiser, defended the NDC Suame Youth Organizer’s comments and insisted that his detention will not scare the party.

“We are not in any way going to be intimidated by the police or the arrest. As we have massed up here, we will be coming anytime the police takes an action. What we are expecting them to do is to extend the equal measure to the NPP. I am sure that the court will have no reason to detain our brother.”

Party supporters accompanied the executives to the Ashanti Regional Command and then to the Suntreso District Command, where he was held.

Party supporters in the Ashanti Region on Thursday gathered at the Asokwa District Court to witness the court appearance of the party’s embattled Youth Organizer in the Suame Constituency.