The Regional Secretary of the NDC, confirmed the suspension in an interview with the media in Assin-Fosu on Monday.
NDC suspends Central Regional Communications Officer over incest charges
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended its Central Regional Communications Officer, Kwesi Dawood for allegedly sleeping with his own daughter.
He said Mr Dawood’s suspension was in line with the Party’s Constitutional provisions on misconduct and anti-party behaviour.
“Now, we want to put it on record that Mr Dawood is suspended as the Regional Communications Officer until further notice,” he said and noted that the NDC could not pretend to be unconcerned about the incident.
Mr Quansah said the decision was taken after a thorough investigation and information from the Ghana Police Service, the victim, and the mother, stating that “the NDC will not cover up anything.”
He said as a leading political force in Ghana, the NDC regretted the alleged act and expressed strong optimism in the Party’s unflinching quest to, at all times, uphold the rights and freedoms of all manner of persons without prejudice.
“The Party is not pleased with the alleged misconduct of Mr Dawood because it vehemently frowns on such attitudes, especially in his former capacity as the Regional Communications Officer.
Mr Dawood has been accused of alleged incest with his biological daughter. The illicit act resulted in a pregnancy that was aborted.
