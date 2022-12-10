NDC: The national congress committee cautions candidates against camping delegates

The committee in a press release signed by honorable Alex Segbefia said all candidates should be vigilant of their safety and security, stating that prior accommodation arrangements have been sorted out already hence any candidate or delegate that accepts camp outside the approved designated region be sanctioned.

Read the full press release below:

PRESS STATEMENT

For Immediate Release:

9th December 2022

NATIONAL CONGRESS CENTRAL PLANNING COMMITTEE CAUTIONS CANDIDATES AGAINST CAMPING DELEGATES.

The National Congress Planning Committee of the National Democratic Congress has taken notice of the unfortunate practice of camping delegates by some candidates in the Youth and Women conferences scheduled to take place on Saturday, 10th December 2020 at the University of Cape Coast.

The committee wishes to inform all candidates, delegates, and stakeholders in the impending elections, that detailed prior accommodation arrangements have already been made for all delegates attending the conference tomorrow. As such, it is outlawed for any candidate to camp or accommodate any delegate outside of the approved and sanctioned accommodation facilities for delegates.

We wish to caution that the party will not be responsible for the safety and security of any delegate who accepts such overtures from candidates to be housed in unsanctioned facilities.

All candidates, delegates, and stakeholders are to strictly adhere to this directive to enhance the security of all persons and ensure the early start of proceedings tomorrow.

Any regional Youth Organizer or regional Women Organizer who allows delegates under their supervision to be camped by any person in violation of this directive shall be sanctioned by the party.

Signed.

Hon. Alex Segbefia