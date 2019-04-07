The party says nomination will be opened on Thursday April 11 to Saturday April 13 while filing of nomination takes place on April 22 to 23, 2019.

The decision was arrived at at the party's National Executive Committee meeting held on Friday April 5, 2019.

Guidelines to govern the six regional executive election have also been approved, the party said in a statement.

"All regional executives in the parent regions shall remain in their positions except otherwise decided by the individual to move to a newly created region," the statement said.

The statement, detailing the guidelines, added:

Where the executives decide to move to newly-created regions, they shall resign their positions on or before Tuesday, 9th April, 2019 in writing to the General Secretary copied to the Regional Chairman of the parent region. Resigned executives shall assume their analogous positions in the newly created regions as shall be indicated in the resignation letter. Such executives shall not go through elections, unless they choose to contest for another vacant portfolio. All other vacancies that may be created as a result of the movements shall be filled through elections to be conducted by the party. Meanwhile, the Regional Executives of the parent regions shall have oversight responsibility over the newly created regions until the new executives are sworn-in after the elections.

"The following timetable shall apply in the conduct of the regional elections in the four (4) parent regions and the six (6) newly created regions to fill the vacancies," the statement noted.

Below are the timelines for the election

Opening of Nominations – Thurs. 11th – 13th April, 2019

• Filing of Nominations – Mon. 22nd – 23rd April, 2019

• Vetting – Wed. 24th – 25th April, 2019

• Appeals – Friday 26th – 29th April, 2019

• Final Notice of Poll – 2nd May, 2019

• Elections – Saturday, 25th May, 2019”