NDC will complete all abandoned projects in the Volta Region — Mahama

He mentioned projects such as the Sokode-Ho road, Jasikan-Hohoe, the interchange at the roundabout at UHAS, and the Volivo bridge.

"Projects started by the NDC have been abandoned and others that are to be completed in the region are being done at a slow pace. For some of the projects, this government asked contractors to stop work," Mahama said at a grand durbar to mark the climax of the Asogli Yam Festival in Ho.

He stated that the next NDC government would have a firm focus on the development needs of the region, and complete all abandoned projects.

Mahama noted that "But I make a commitment of the NDC that, God willing and thanks to your votes in 2025, all these projects will resume."

He opined that the government has lost control of the corruption fight in the country.

According to Mahama, the country is confronted with major challenges and needs to eschew greed to foster development.

"The NPP government has completely lost control of the fight against corruption," he stressed.

He added that "President Akufo-Addo in his inaugural address promised to protect the purse. Today, that public purse cannot be found. Revelations in the Auditor General report for 2021 are only a microcosm of the seeming institutionalization of corruption under this administration.