NDC writes to Commonwealth over human rights abuses under Akufo-Addo’s government

At a press briefing in Accra today, Monday, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, said the petition is to draw the attention of the international body to instances of abuse of the judiciary, political persecutions, and abuse of human rights.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah noted these acts are against the norms and practices of members of the Commonwealth of Nations.

“Since assuming the reins of power in 2016, the message of physical violence against political opponents that Nana Addo preached and championed before the 2016 general elections has turned into structural, institutional and systematic forms of violence in the form of human rights violations, harassment, and political persecutions against members and supporters of the NDC,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo of Ghana/Image Source: Bloomberg BI Africa

Earlier today, convener of #FixTheCountry Oliver Barker-Vormawor was remanded in prison for another two weeks in his treason trial.

Oliver was arrested following a post he allegedly made on a social media platform to the effect that he would stage a coup himself if the E-Levy Bill is passed by Parliament.

He caused controversy during the hearing when he labeled the court as a kangaroo court.

After engaging the judge in an exchange when the Court was seeking clarify from his counsel on an application seeking court jurisdiction on personal liberty, the accused said, he “will not glorify the court.”