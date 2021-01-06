He said their protests after the general elections was much ado about nothing.

The vociferous politician said the party should have taken the decision to contest the election results in court earlier than they did.

This, he said led to the unnecessary protests that was staged by NDC supporters across the country.

“Generally, if there is any misunderstanding, it is proper to go to court so the Former President Mahama has gone to court and that is fine. But the worrying aspect of is that, if the NDC knew they were going to go to Court then you ask them why then did they go on demonstrations, burnt tyres and did all that they were not supposed to do”. Nana Obiri Boahen quizzed.

The NDC and its leader and former President John Dramani Mahama after the 2020 presidential result were declared by the Electoral Commission refused to accept the outcome accusing the electoral body of rigging the polls in favour of the incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The party had earlier also claimed its candidate John Dramani Mahama won the election.

After the NDC rejected the election result and called it rigged, not free and fair, some party faithful across the country staged series of demonstrations characterized by the burning of tyres, and other violent activities.