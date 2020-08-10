According to the Municipal Chief Executive, Saeed Muhazu Gibril, the rampaging students will be duly punished after an internal investigation is completed.

The students destroyed the lighting system and plunged the whole school into darkness and also destroyed parts of the ceiling of a new six-unit classroom block that was handed over to the school to end the double-track system.

The aggrieved students also destroyed the louvre blades of the school administration.

At the sight of vehicles approaching the school, the rioting students managed to escape without being caught.

The MCE speaking on the development expressed disappointed adding that the students found culpable will be made known to the Ghana Education Service for further action to be taken.

He said "Those who are going to be found culpable for their involvement in the demonstration and destruction of government property are going to be surcharged. Apart from that, when we finish our investigation, we will forward the names to the GES headquarters for further action to be taken against these students. We are not mincing words on this because of the extent of damage they did to school property, you cannot ask the central government to come and do the renovation."