New EU Ambassador presents letter of credence to Nana Addo

The Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union to Ghana, Mrs Diana Acconcia, has presented Letters of Credence to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra.

“Your Excellency, it is an honour to present the letters by which the President of the European Council, Mr Donald Tusk, and the President of the European Commission, Mr Jean-Claude Junckerhave, accredited me as Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Ghana”.

It said the European Union had a long standing partnership with Ghana under the ACP-EU Cotonou Agreement and that over the last 40 years, there had been an active and friendly cooperation and dialogue between the two.

“We value highly our close partnership with Ghana and we share a broad common agenda to promote peace and security, regional integration, democracy, rule of law and human rights as well as to tackle global challenges such as climate change,” it said.

The EU had also been a major provider of development aid to Ghana and to the African Continent in general, and had supported Ghana's development priorities with substantial financial assistance over the years, the release said.

It described the President of Ghana as a strong promoter of ‘Ghana Beyond Aid – adding; “I could not agree more with you. The EU is changing the focus of its relations with Africa from a donor-receiver relationship to a partnership based on common interests and values.”

“President Juncker has called it an Alliance for Sustainable Investment and Jobs”.

The EU wanted to bring more private investment to Africa and would mobilise traditional and innovative financial instruments to work directly with the private sector to provide the infrastructure Africa needed to create jobs for her young people, the release said.

“I have no doubt, Your Excellency, that Ghana will be a key partner to implement this ambitious plan. Ghana has recently experienced strong growth and developed its economy, becoming a lower middle income country and improving the well-being and prosperity of its people,” it said.

The release said Ghana had great assets to become a privileged destination for private investment as it was politically stable due to the commitment to democracy and rule of law by successive governments, saying, it had natural resources and fertile land, young and dynamic population as well as government with a focus on development and on creating a conducive environment for business.