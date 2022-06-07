RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

New Juaben Traditional Council outdoors new Paramount Chief

The kingmakers in the New Juaben traditional have finally settled on Kwadwo Boateng as the new Paramount Chief for New Juaben.

New Juaben Traditional Council outdoors new Paramount Chief

He is expected to perform the traditional 40 days rite in Ashanti Juaben before he will be finally enstooled as the New Paramount Chief for New Juaben.

The New Juaben Paramount Chief was outdoored on June 2, 2022, in when the kingmakers of New Juaben took him through the principal streets of Koforidua.

Daasebre Oti Boateng

Emeritus Professor Emmanuel Oti Boateng, was the paramount chief of New Juaben, a settlement of refugees from the war in Asanteman established in the Eastern Region in 1875.

He succeeded his blood brother Nana Kwaku Boateng II as the paramount chief of New Juaben in 1992, taking the stool name Daasebre.

