The ceremony, which will attract big dignitaries including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will mark the end of the chieftaincy dispute that has rocked Dagbon for the past 17 years.

The new Yaa Naa, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama, was chosen as the successor of the vacant throne after the completion of the final funeral rites of Yaa Naa Abudu and Yaa Naa Andani earlier this month.

Following the killing of the late Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II in 2002, a committee of eminent kings headed by the Asantehene was set-up to help find a solution to the crisis.

According to the Northern Regional Security Council, there are strict arrangements to ensure that this investiture goes on without any security breaches.

“The necessary arrangements, security wise, have been put in place in the Yendi municipality to ensure that the outdooring of the Yaa-Naa is successful. Patrols are ongoing and snap checks in and out of the Yendi township are being carried out", ASP Yussif Tanko said.