Newly-trained doctors threaten to picket over delayed postings

news

Newly-trained medical doctors have threatened to demonstrate following a delay in their postings since May.

The trained doctors completed their housemanship over five months ago but are still yet to be employed.

READ ALSO: KNUST lecturers demonstrate over Vice Chancellor's 'sacking'

They have, therefore, decided to picket in a bid to get the government to fast-track their employment into the health sector.

Accra-based 3 FM reports that some of the doctors graduated from medical school in November 2015 but are yet to receive financial clearance to enable them get employed.

The doctors say they do not understand why they should be home despite successfully graduating from the medical school.

“Our year group is trying as much as possible not to allow what happened last year to repeat itself… But it seems as usual the government only listens to picketing,” one of the doctors is quoted as saying on condition of anonymity.

“We definitely could have added value to ourselves academically and clinically if we were in the known as to how many months we should stay home before been employed,” another added.

READ ALSO: 3 driver unions increase transport fares

Meanwhile, reports suggest some of the doctors are already taking steps to get the necessary licences to enable them to practice in the United States.

Some are reportedly undertaking the US Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) and Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board (PLAB) examinations to better their chances of working in the US.