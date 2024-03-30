ADVERTISEMENT
Next NDC govt will have the youngest cabinet – Mahama

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former President John Dramani Mahama has made a bold declaration, stating that if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wins the upcoming presidential elections, the next government will have the youngest cabinet in Ghana's history.

John Mahama
Mahama, in a recent statement, emphasized the need for fresh perspectives and youthful energy in governance to address the challenges facing the country effectively.

“One of the promises I leave you young people with is that the NDC cabinet post January 7, 2025, is going to be averagely one of the youngest cabinets in the history of this country"

“If you look at the demographics of our country and you know that the majority are young people then definitely if you’re setting up a cabinet, young people must be the majority in that cabinet,”

The former president highlighted the importance of harnessing the potential of Ghana's young population, citing their creativity, innovation, and dynamism as crucial assets for national development.

He expressed his belief in the capacity of young leaders to drive positive change and bring about transformative solutions to the country's pressing issues.

