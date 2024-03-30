Next NDC govt will have the youngest cabinet – Mahama

“One of the promises I leave you young people with is that the NDC cabinet post January 7, 2025, is going to be averagely one of the youngest cabinets in the history of this country"

“If you look at the demographics of our country and you know that the majority are young people then definitely if you’re setting up a cabinet, young people must be the majority in that cabinet,”

The former president highlighted the importance of harnessing the potential of Ghana's young population, citing their creativity, innovation, and dynamism as crucial assets for national development.

