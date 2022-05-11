NHIS collapsing under Nana Addo — Minority

He charged the Minister of Finance to stop the diversion of NHIS funds which he said is in clear violation of the Act establishing the scheme.

"What makes matters even worse is that his lies about the replacement of NHIA cards with Ghana Card are also false. This Year's allocation provides some GH¢54.60million for the printing of some 2.6million NHIA cards at GH¢21.00 each.

"We cannot continue to lie our way into solving critical national problems. We cannot also continue to ignore flagrant violations of laws enacted to ensure good healthcare for all Ghanaians. We cannot allow the future of the scheme to be hijacked by Nana Akufo-Addo and his law-breaking Finance Minister," Akandoh stated.

Pulse Ghana

He also indicated that "In 2020 out of the GH¢2.337billion Ghanaians paid as NHIL and SSNIT contributions for the fund, only GH¢790.29m or 31% was released to address claims for the year (2020). 2019 figures were GH¢721.09m out of GH¢1,262.92 or 57%. 2018 figures were GH¢506.80 out of 1,579.49m or 32%. We will want to emphasize that since Nana Akufo-Addo took over as President an average of 41.2% of collections due to the NHIS has been released compared to 73.25% under President Mahama."

"The National Health Insurance Scheme is collapsing not because of inadequate funds or inadequate legislation but purely as the result of poor public financial management of the fund.