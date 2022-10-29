NIA closes Ghana Card registration at El-Wak stadium effective October 31

The NIA in a statement said all applicants who have completed the process for a card update or replacement but have yet to pick their cards should visit the Greater Accra Regional office at Kinbu in Accra.

The authority in a statement said, “Applicants requesting update and card replacement services should visit the nearest NIA District or Regional Office,”

Pulse Ghana

It added that all applicants who have any request regarding the card verification should do so at its Shiashi head office.

Meanwhile, the Authority says it has so far issued 15,826,148 Ghana cards out of the 16,627,325 printed cards from 17,109,627 registrations as of the end of August this year.

Addressing a press conference in Accra recently, the Executive Secretary of the NIA, Professor Kenneth Agyeman Attafuah, said. At the same time, his outfit admits that there were some challenges with the issuance of the cards, it could not be blamed solely if some people did not have their cards yet.

He said some Ghanaians have failed to take advantage of the various opportunities to go for their cards at the decentralized levels.

“We still have some cards issued during the mass registration exercises in 2020. I was in Koforidua about three months ago on a monitoring exercise. I called someone whose card was ready to come for it. The person said it was not time for the collection of cards and that he would come for it when he required it".