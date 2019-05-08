He said the exercise is a recipe for disaster in terms of peace and the democracy Ghana enjoys.

Addressing the media at the NDC headquarters in Accra, Otokunor said the party is against the NDC as it seeks to marginalise some section of Ghanaians.

He explained that most Ghanaians do not have access to the documents being demanded – passport, birth certificate, drivers’ licence – as pre-requisites for the registration, hence, a lot of people will end up not getting registered.

“We have particularly raised strong concerns about the exclusion of the voter ID card as a primary identification material for the registration", he said.

“The exercise will not promote the stability of the state as it will only seek to make some Ghanaians become more Ghanaian than others, which will be in direct contravention of the 1992 Constitution."

“This, we believe will invariably disable and deny millions of Ghanaians the opportunity to register and acquire a Ghana card."

The NDC has also warned that they will head to the Supreme Court if the need arises to the stop the exclusion of some Ghanaians in the process.