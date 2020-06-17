According to the Authority, the exercise is expected to end on 27th June, 2020.

The NIA suspended the exercise in the region due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in March.

The ongoing issuance of the Ghana card, which commenced on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 5,635 registration centres across the country and set to continue till Thursday, June 18, 2020, would enable approximately 3,934,073 Ghanaians who could not receive their cards during the mass registration exercise to do so.

Executive Director of NIA, Prof. Ken Agyeman Attafuah

The cards, according to the NIA, are being issued to Ghanaians at the same centres where they registered during the mass registration exercise. As on Monday, some 800,000 Ghanaians received the Ghana card since the commencement of the exercise last Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

All persons who registered but had not received their Ghana Cards were requested to go to the registration centre where they registered to pick up their card, the NIA announced, adding that “to receive the card, a Ghanaian must present the registration application form, the print out or receipt given at the time of registration, or provide other relevant information to be cross-checked against his/her photograph and personal details contained in a Registration Centre Album.”