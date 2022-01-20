RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NIA says it “stands by every statement contained in response letter” on SIM registration

The National Identification Authority has defended its leaked letter that cast doubt on the credibility of data being collected by telecommunication companies for the National Communications Authority in the ongoing SIM card re-registration.

According to the NIA, although it supports SIM card registration and has co-operated with stakeholders in that regard, it “stands by every statement contained in its response letter of 13th September 2021 as being technically factual, accurate, correct and honest.”

A letter dated September 13, 2021, in response to some queries by the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications (GCT), Dr Ing. Kenneth Ashigbey regarding the sanctity and legality of the biometric data being collected in the SIM card re-registration emerged online this week and sparked conversations among Ghanaians.

Already, most people have kicked against the exercise, with a group of notable Ghanaians calling itself Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers calling on Ghanaians not to make or receive calls on February 8, 2022, as a form of protest against the “current inhumane process of re-registration of SIM cards”.

To set the records straight, the NIA, in a press release on Wednesday, January 19 signed by the Acting Head of Corporate Affairs, Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu said the letter in circulation is not new and condemned its leak.

It added that a letter that was written in September 2021 should not be circulated in January 2022 to create a wrong impression.

“It is regrettable that official correspondence between two institutions would be leaked and used for improper purposes.

“The NIA condemns such conduct which undermines public trust and dissipates the energies of public officials who have to address same,” the statement said.

