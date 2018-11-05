Pulse.com.gh logo
NIA to begin mass registration for 'Ghana Card' today

  • Published:
Executive Director of NIA, Prof. Ken Agyeman Attafuah play

Executive Director of NIA, Prof. Ken Agyeman Attafuah

The National Identification Authority will, from today, begin a mass registration exercise for the 'Ghana Card' across the country.

The NIA will use the various polling stations of the Electoral Commission to undertake the registration process.

Starting from the Adentan constituency in Accra, the process for the acquisition of the identification card will move to the Volta, Northern, Upper East, Upper West, Brong Ahafo, Western, Ashanti, Eastern, Western and Central regions in that order.

Speaking to Citi FM, the Director of Public Affairs at the NIA, Francis Palmdet said the lack of commissioners of oath have stalled the progress of the exercise so far.

“Our requirement mandates that…when you don’t have the necessary documents, you should have a relative who has already registered to vouch for you under oath or two people who know you and can attest to the fact that you do not have the documents must also vouch for you under oath", he said.

The Authority has come under some form of criticism over the past months for the insignificant number of people that have been issued a 'Ghana Card' since June 2018.

The NIA has so far issued over 80,000 cards within the last four months, mostly to workers of the state institutions.

Executive Director of NIA, Prof. Ken Agyeman Attafuah play

Executive Director of NIA, Prof. Ken Agyeman Attafuah

 

Palmdeti said the judicial service is currently recruiting extra commissioners for the NIA saying “as of last week they had finished conducting interviews for those commissioners and are training them, after the training they should be ready to be deployed to assist us in the registration.”

“That is why we haven’t started with the mass registration. But we have the equipment and the personnel. Once this commissioner for oath element is addressed, come November [2018] we will start registration of the general public, and we will start at Adentan,” he added.

