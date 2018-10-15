NIA workers cry over non-payment of salaries

news

Having worked for months without pay, some workers of the National Identification Authority (NIA) are now struggling to feed themselves while they waited in vain for the Authority to pay them what they were owed.

The workers have been employed on contract since May 2018 to work on the implementation of the Ghana Card.

Some of the workers who spoke to Accra-based Citi FM said their plight urgently requires a remedy.

The workers are therefore calling on the authorities to provide compensation for the money owed.

An aggrieved worker said, "we’ve worked from May till September.. NIA has been able to pay us for May to June, so what has happened to our payment from July to August?. We’ve not heard anything from them."

Another worker added: "The story is that they’ll pay soon, they are working on it. Week in, week out, you go to work from Monday and Friday and the story is that they are working on it."

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of the NIA, Prof. Ken Attafuah said he had directed that all the staff be paid immediately.