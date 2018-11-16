Pulse.com.gh logo
NIA workers on sit-down strike over unpaid salaries

NIA registration officers on field registering citizens for their Ghana Card have embarked on a sit-down strike.

Prof Ken Attafuah play

Prof Ken Attafuah

Registration officers of the National Identification Authority (NIA) who are on field registering citizens are on a sit down strike today November 16.

This follows allegations that the Authority has not paid these officers since September 2018.

The workers who were employed on contract by the NIA since May this year are upset with the authority’s attitude towards their salary payment and has embarked on a sit down strike to voice the grievance to the government.

play some scenes of the strike

 

Some of these workers have refused to go to registration centres and those who are at site have refused to work.

According to sources, they have threatened not to work until their salaries are paid.

One registration officer who spoke to pulse lamented that, “the NIA has not paid us since September, and we are coming from far places to the registration centres to register citizen. Even transport is a problem for me”.

play some scene at registration centres

 

He then added that “we will not work until we are paid”.

The current strike is the second time the registration officers have lamented of not being paid their salaries.

Having worked for months without pay, some workers of the NIA are now struggling to feed themselves while they waited in vain for the Authority to pay them what they were owed.

play NIA registration officers on sit-down strike

 

Meanwhile, sources indicated that the acting Executive General Secretary of the NIA, Prof Ken Agyeman Attafuah has called for a meeting with the officers to discuss the issue.

