NIDO Africa Chapter suspends 'corrupt' Chairman Dr Chikelu Kingsman


Dr. Chikelu, the ousted NIDO Africa Chairman was suspended from NIDO for four years after a four-member committee the Board of Trustees (BOT).

The Chairman of Nigerians in Dispora Organization (NIDO) for the Africa Continent Chapter, Dr. Kingsman Chikelu has been suspended from the organization based on proven allegations of abuse of office, misrepresentation and embezzlement of funds of the association which is the umbrella body of all Nigerians living in the African diaspora.

The Government of Nigeria recognizes the organization as an official platform through which individual Nigerian Diaspora, their Community Organizations, and Corporate Bodies can channel their developmental efforts to Nigeria.  But while the other Chapters of NIDO in Europe, Asia and America and other places, the African Chapter has been hit by alleged corruption and mismanagement.

Dr. Chikelu, the ousted NIDO Africa Chairman was suspended from NIDO for four years after a four-member committee the Board of Trustees (BOT), the Chairman himself and the  Executive Committee formed to investigate allegations of abuse of office and mismanagement leveled against NIDO Africa Chairman.

The four-member committee was selected from Lesotho, Ghana, Ivory Coast and DR Congo represented by Dr. Fatoye Olufemi, Chief Calistus Elozieuwa, Madam Adesuwa and Rev. Fr. M. Moses.

Among the charges for which the Chairman was implicated included a dubious award scheme he superintended over which saw him and some and some individuals pocket N30 million naira ($90,000 dollars) received from the wife of a Governor in Nigeria in order to be given an award by NIDO Africa when the award was not sanctioned or the process legal per the structures of NIDO.

One Chief Cosmas Okechukwu first wrote a petition referencing the N30, 000,000 given to the Chairman Dr. Chikelu Kingsman and associates in exchange for the NIDO Africa Merit Award to the Wife of the Kebbi State Governor.

Again,  while Dr. Kingsman Chikelu denied ever opening an account in the name of NIDO Africa, in fact, he swore NIDO Africa had no account anywhere in Africa and that he funds it from his own pocket.

The investigating committee found this to be untrue as incontrovertible evidence emerged that not only does the Federal government of Nigeria support NIDO, but Mr. Chikelu has opened an account at ECOBANK in his name as at 28th February 2017 using a different signature but with his identity, contrary to his testimony.

The Investigative Committee, according to reports by MyNewsGH operates with three different signatures which he failed to justify to the committee. The committee also discovered he has signed numerous Memorandum of Understandings committing NIDO Africa into relationships without due process.

Dr Chikelu Kingsman after the report of the Committee he inaugurated turn out unfavorable against him declared the committee and its report ‘null and void’, and instead of his suspension as recommended by the Committee based on his unlawful conduct, he rather claims to have suspended the Committee members for their work.

All these actions were without consultation with the General Assembly as prescribed by the NIDO Constitution.

Rescuing NIDO Africa

NIDO Africa has formally notified some key Federal Government officials of the rescue of NIDO Africa from crisis under Dr. Chikelu Kingsman. Key among the officials include Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs & Diaspora, Senator Rose Okoh Chairperson, Senate Committee on Diaspora Matters Nigeria at the Nigerian National Assembly.

Gabriel T. Aduda Permanent Secretary Political & Economic Department, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation,  Engr. Obed Muonago Chairman, NIDO Americas Hon. Kenneth Gbandi Chairman, NIDO Europe among other key stakeholders.

