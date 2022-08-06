Nifa SHS blocks 71 'truant' students from writing 2022 WASSCE

Reports stated that 71 students were tagged truant in the school.

It also stated that the headmaster of the school, Dr. Phillip Victor Akoto alleged sacked journalists who went to interview on the action he took against the students.

The students did not meet the threshold of class attendance during study periods, and for that matter, they could not qualify to sit for the final examinations, information posted on the school's notice board and dated July 18, 2022, stated.

It said the 71 students had exhibited a "high level of truancy" and that 12 of them left the school unceremoniously and their whereabouts could not be traced.

The notice also indicated that 40 of the "truant" students absented themselves ranging from 405 to 616 teaching periods out of the total of 621 periods in their three-year studies.

It finally notified that 19 of the 71 students also absented themselves ranging from 194 to 396 periods out of the 621 periods.

The 2022 WASSCE commenced on Monday, August 1, 2022, and the exams will end on September 27, 2022.