He denied reports that he was suffering from stroke adding that he had a brain tumour for which he visited his doctors in the US to get it removed.
Nigel Gaisie is a liar; I'll deal with him — Kennedy Agyapong
The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has threatened to deal with the Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Chapel Hill, Prophet Nigel Gaisie for spreading falsehood about his supposed illness which took him to the United States to seek medical attention.
According to him, "Nigel Giasie was saying I was down with stroke. He said this because of how I exposed him on television. This tells you he is a liar because I didn't have a stroke, it was a brain tumour I went to the US to get removed. The tumour was the size of a computer mouse and my doctors said it had been there for nine years.
"Nigel Gaisie is a liar, he cannot silence me, he doesn’t have money more than me, I am more sensible than he is, I will deal with him."
Earlier, reports stated that the maverick lawmaker has been afflicted by a mild stroke that has rendered him partially immobile.
And the man of God had posted on his Facebook page in which people had assumed it was directed at Kennedy Agyapong, all though he did not mention his name.
