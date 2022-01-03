Nigel Gaisie is a liar; I'll deal with him — Kennedy Agyapong

According to him, "Nigel Giasie was saying I was down with stroke. He said this because of how I exposed him on television. This tells you he is a liar because I didn't have a stroke, it was a brain tumour I went to the US to get removed. The tumour was the size of a computer mouse and my doctors said it had been there for nine years.

Pulse Ghana

"Nigel Gaisie is a liar, he cannot silence me, he doesn’t have money more than me, I am more sensible than he is, I will deal with him."

Earlier, reports stated that the maverick lawmaker has been afflicted by a mild stroke that has rendered him partially immobile.