She said her office has received information of renewed harassment, arrest and deportation of hundreds of Nigerians from Ghana

In a statement, Ms. Dabiri-Erewa described the situation as ‘worrisome’ and ‘disturbing’.

According to her, the maltreatment of Nigerians will not be accepted, adding that when Nigerians commit crimes, they should be handed to the appropriate authorities to be dealt with.

“While any Nigerian who commits a crime will have to face the wrath of the law, the situation of any Nigerian being inhumanly and unjustly treated, will not be acceptable,” the statement reads.

The statement added that the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Olufemi Abikoye, is engaging with relevant authorities in Ghana to ensure that the situation is resolved.

Ms. Dabiri-Erewa said some Nigerians went through similar turbulences last year when their shops were locked in Ghana, forcing them to relocate back home.

She said President Muhammadu Buhari had to intervene when Nigerians to ensure this was resolved amicably.

She, however, appealed to Nigerians living in Ghana to be good ambassadors of the country by abiding by the rules and regulations in that country.

She also urged Ghanaian authorities to treat Nigerian well, as is done for Ghanaians living in Nigeria.