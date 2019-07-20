The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, warned that the continent would suffer should Nigeria treat other nationals in the same manner.

She said, “It will not go down well on the continent if Nigeria decides to do what they do to Nigerians over there. We demand respect.

"If a Nigerian commits a crime, you should deal with that particular person rather than generalize issues by punishing those who are innocent of the crime.”

Dabiri-Erewa gave the stark warning while meeting a Nigerian professor, Augustine Nwagbara, who was sacked by the University of Education, Winneba, for incitement.

She also revealed that 994 Nigerians have been deported from Ghana through the land borders in the last 18 months.

She explained that 508 Nigerians were deported within the last six months, while 486 were repatriated in 2018.