According to them, they will not hesitate to point out any of their compatriots engaging in illegal acts in Ghana.

This, they hope, would strengthen the good neighbourliness between Ghana and Nigeria and prevent further crimes.

The group said they do not want the cordial relationship between the two countries to be marred, hence will support the police in any way to apprehend any Nigerian engaged in untoward acts.

The charge is being led by the Business and Project Advisor to the Nigerian Business Forum, Oloye Yemi.

“We are here to give our support to [Ghana Police Service],” he said, as quoted by 3new.com.

“We are not professionals like you. We are not police but we can give you information. We can get the information within our communities and give it to you.”

Mr. Yemi added that although not all Nigerians will be happy with their stance, they are bent on helping the police fish out their vagabond compatriots.

This comes after a spate of criminal cases in the country, which mostly involved Nigerian nationals.

Nigerian national Samuel Wilson Udoterg is currently in police grip in connection with the kidnapping of three teenage girls in Takoradi in the Western region.

Meanwhile, two other Nigerians have so far been arrested over the kidnapping of a high profile Lebanese national in Ghana – although the victim has since been rescued.