The accused, Fuad Mohammed, is reported to have robbed a woman of her mobile phone at Nima in Accra.

The Graphic Online reports that Fuad initially pleaded not guilty, dragging the case to over two years.

The accused allegedly hit the woman before snatching her mobile phone in September 2017.

This was after the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt to establish the guilt of the suspect.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector W.K. Boateng told the court that the victim, Mercy Awunia, was attacked on her way home from a wedding at the St Kizito Catholic Church at Nima.

He said fuad and his accomplice Yussif Mohammed trailed the victim on a motorbike before the former snatched her mobile phone when she had reached the Nima roundabout area.

Chief Inspector Boateng said the accused were, however, arrested by the Nima Police patrol team after their motorbike ran into an oncoming car.

The court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh, subsequently sentenced Fuad to 15 years in prison for his crime.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Yussif who was connected to the same crime was acquitted and discharged.

This was after prosecution failed to prove his guilt, leaving the court with no option than to free the second suspect.