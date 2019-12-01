The accused persons also allegedly used their VISA cards to embark on the same nefarious acts at the Madina branch of the bank but failed.

The accused persons included Leonard Edem Kosse Segbefia, Harris Okumka, Solomon Owusu Larbi aka Kwame Banks, Janet Wenia Addah and Mahama Salifu.

The rest are Mahama Salifu Fidel Kokou Missodey, Douglas Addo, Desmond Bress-Biney and Kwadwo Odoi-Baah.

Apart from the ADB, some of the accused also allegedly attempted to withdraw GH¢600,000 at Universal Merchant Bank at University of Professional Studies Accra branch but were picked by the Police

They had been variously charged with conspiracy to commit crime, stealing, abetment of crime and attempting to commit crime.

The Circuit court presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye preserved their pleas pending further investigations into the matter.

They have been remanded them into Police custody to reappear on December 3.

Meanwhile, the Police are seeking for other accomplices’ one by name Israel Edem Kemevor aka Python and others all at large.

Inspector Benson Benneh, who was prosecuting prayed the court to remand the accused persons pending further investigations into the matter.

Source: GNA