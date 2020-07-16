Residents have since been compelled to rely on two main sources of water from Ameselae and Nintinmu, and have to walk for a long distance through the bush to fetch water.

The residents said they fetch polluted water for domestic use and drinking particularly those who cannot afford to buy sachet water, exposing them to serious health risks.

The Head of the Bretuo Royal Family of Ninting, Nana Adu Asare, said even though the community had appealed to some philanthropists to make the water sources safe and reliable, the efforts had not yielded the desired results.

He said the lack of potable water and the long distance that children had to walk for water had contributed to the late attendance of the pupils to school and a high number of water-borne diseases in the community.

He noted that residents risk contracting waterborne diseases and if care is not taken waterborne diseases can strike the community because the water is not hygienic.