Nkawkaw commercial drivers accuse MCE of extortion


The drivers said what annoys them most is the unlawful and forceful way these monies are taken from them.

Commercial drivers in the Nkawkaw municipality have accused the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Yaw Owusu Addo over an alleged extortion.

According to the drivers, they are compelled to pay GH¢1 to be used to construct inner town roads in the Nkawkaw municipality.

The drivers said what annoys them most is the unlawful and forceful way the money is taken from them.

A barrier has been mounted in the middle of the main road that leads to exit the Nkawkaw township and manned by municipal guards and aided by police officers who forcefully stop commercial drivers and issue GH¢1 ticket to them without reason.

Information gathered has it that the commercial drivers are gearing up for a massive demonstration against the government and the assembly over the ongoing alleged extortion.

