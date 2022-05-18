RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Nkoranza youth clash with police over death of an alleged armed robber

Authors:

Evans Annang

Some youth in Nkoranza in the Bono Region clashed with the Ghana Police Service over the killing of a businessman in the community.

Nkoranza youth
Nkoranza youth

According to the youth, the police in Nkoranza shot and killed one Albert Donkor over allegations that he was an armed robber.

Recommended articles

The angry youth blocked roads, burnt car tyres and later attacked the municipal police headquarters and ravaged police vehicles and property amid warning shots from the law officers.

The locals believe Mr Donkor was targeted and killed by the police because he witnessed a robbery incident involving a police officer on the Nkoranza-Kintampo road.

However, in a statement on the death of Albert Donkor, the police said he was in a robbery syndicate and was responsible for several robberies in the community.

“In the Bono East Region, police gathered intelligence that a suspect, Albert Donkor, and a gang of five other suspected armed robbers, whose names are being withheld for investigation purposes, were involved in several armed robbery attacks in the region, including armed robbery attacks at Nkoranza on April 19 and 20, 2022”, it said in a statement.

Nkoranza youth
Nkoranza youth Pulse Ghana

“Based on this intelligence, an operation was conducted during which suspect Albert Donkor was shot. He was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital for medical attention, but he was pronounced dead on arrival,” the statement noted.

“These special anti-robbery task forces have conducted a series of intelligence-led operations which have contributed immensely to the reduction of armed robbery incidents in the affected areas. The investigation will establish whether the operation was carried out in line with the standard operating procedures of the Service.”

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Body of 24-year-old Cape Coast Technical University student found without genitals

Police carry dead body

Murder of Major Mahama: Prosecution closes case against accused persons

Major Mahama

Marwako apologizes for food poisoning, foots medical bills of victims

Marwako food

Ghanaian pastors now addicted to pornography — Maurice Ampaw

File photo