Nkoranza youth clash with police over death of an alleged armed robber

The angry youth blocked roads, burnt car tyres and later attacked the municipal police headquarters and ravaged police vehicles and property amid warning shots from the law officers.

The locals believe Mr Donkor was targeted and killed by the police because he witnessed a robbery incident involving a police officer on the Nkoranza-Kintampo road.

However, in a statement on the death of Albert Donkor, the police said he was in a robbery syndicate and was responsible for several robberies in the community.

“In the Bono East Region, police gathered intelligence that a suspect, Albert Donkor, and a gang of five other suspected armed robbers, whose names are being withheld for investigation purposes, were involved in several armed robbery attacks in the region, including armed robbery attacks at Nkoranza on April 19 and 20, 2022”, it said in a statement.

Pulse Ghana

“Based on this intelligence, an operation was conducted during which suspect Albert Donkor was shot. He was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital for medical attention, but he was pronounced dead on arrival,” the statement noted.