Nkrumah contributed to reliance on import by marrying Egyptian woman – Stephen Amoah

Dr. Amoah said this while commenting on the challenges facing Ghana as it marks its 65th anniversary since gaining independence.

“Almost everything here we import them. Kwame Nkrumah said that the black man is capable of managing his own affairs but he even contributed to all these because he married from Egypt and not a Ghanaian.

“I am talking about domesticating our things. We had a lot of beautiful Fathias here,” the legislator said on TV3’s Key Point.

Nkrumah was one of the founders of modern Ghana and it was his Convention People’s Party (CPP) that eventually capped off Ghana’s independence struggle with the declaration of freedom in 1957.

In that same year, Nkrumah, who became Ghana’s first President, married his Egyptian wife Fathia Halim Rizk, with whom he bore three children.

Meanwhile, Dr Amoah also blamed both the ruling NPP and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Ghana’s poor economic situation.

“We have come far, we haven’t done bad but to me, both the NPP and the NDC who have had the opportunity to rule this country for over 30 years should have done far better,” he said.

“Some of the issues we have failed, fuel prices we, both the NPP and the NDC, shouldn’t have used it to do politics, because it is not our fault. What is our fault is the currency because whether government has not done well or not we always want to use short term approach and blame each other.

“Why we have failed in this sense is the fact that somebody can finish school three or four years and is not getting jobs to do.”