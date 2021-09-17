A statement issued by the Minister of Interior Ambrose Dery said the day commemorates Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's birthday, which is also known as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.
Nkrumah Day: Gov't declares September 21 as a public holiday
The Minister of Interior has declared Tuesday, September 21, 2021, as a statutory public holiday.
He further urged Ghanaians to observe the day as such across the country.
"The general public is hereby informed that Tuesday, September 21, which marks Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country," the statement said.
