RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Nkrumah Day: Gov't declares September 21 as a public holiday

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Minister of Interior has declared Tuesday, September 21, 2021, as a statutory public holiday.

Dr Kwame Nkrumah
Dr Kwame Nkrumah

A statement issued by the Minister of Interior Ambrose Dery said the day commemorates Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's birthday, which is also known as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.

Recommended articles

He further urged Ghanaians to observe the day as such across the country.

"The general public is hereby informed that Tuesday, September 21, which marks Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country," the statement said.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghana ranked 2nd highest porn-watching country in the world embarrassing - Sociologist

WAEC cancels Physics and Business Management papers over leakage on social media

WASSCE

‘Don’t count on us, you neglected our region’ – Ashanti NDC Youth to Mahama

‘Don’t count on us, you neglected our region’ – Ashanti NDC Youth to Mahama

Pastor jailed 24 years for defiling 14-year-old daughter

File photo