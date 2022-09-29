RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Nkrumah's bodyguard, 85-year-old blind man who lives on GHC 47 pension cries (video)

Andreas Kamasah

Christian Blukoo, a now-visually-impaired 85-year-old who served as a bodyguard to Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, at the Christiansburg Castle, has lamented how difficult life has been for him, living on a GHC47 monthly pension allowance.

Dr Kwame Nkrumah and Christian Blukoo
He poured out his heart in Joy Prime’s latest documentary, christened ‘The Last Guard.’

Blukoo, who lives at Mafi-Adidome, a community in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region, disclosed that as meagre as the pension allowance is, it still doesn’t come on time, compounding his suffering.

“Because the money is small, I go to the bank every three months. Even that does not come regularly,” he cried in the interview.

Despite the rising cost of living over the years, all efforts to get Blukoo’s allowance increased or find other means to better his life have been fruitless.

He recalled how the Ghana Government Pensioners Association wrote on his behalf to the Controller and Accountant General in 2014, appealing for an increase in his allowance, but it yielded no result.

Aside from the above, since he is now visually-impaired, Blukoo tried to get help from the Disability Fund, which was introduced to empower people living with disabilities, but he said he was frustrated and gave up.

“Up to now…Ghana! They took my pictures and particulars but I haven’t gotten anything. They said they will send it to my phone but up to now [nothing has come]. So, I don’t want anybody to suffer for me,” the octogenarian cried.

Ghana Government Pensioners Association's to the Controller and Accountant General
Ghana Government Pensioners Association's to the Controller and Accountant General Ghana Government Pensioners Association's to the Controller and Accountant General Pulse Ghana

He is disappointed that successive governments have abandoned him to suffer. His source of joy, however, remains his relatives, whom he loves so much.

“At my age, 85, I don’t want anything from anybody. When I call my children and my grandchildren to fight over the phone, I’m happy; it gives me joy,” he said.

All the challenges notwithstanding, Blukoo is hopeful that God will give him more years to live and celebrate his 100th birthday before he exits this world.

