RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

No exams for basic schools this term – GES declares

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed the heads of basic schools not to organise end-of-term examinations for their students.

No exams for basic schools this term – GES directs

Photo: Pulse Ghana

The GES said, instead of examinations, class exercises and class tests should be used to assess the students for the current term.

Recommended articles

The directive was made in a circular issued by Deputy Director-General of GES, Dr Kwabena Bempah, to the regional directors of education.

Ghana Education Service (GES)
Ghana Education Service (GES) Photo: ece-auto-gen

The Service held that students from kindergarten to Junior High School (JHS) level are supposed to undergo “recovery learning” after sitting in the house for so long due to the Coronavirus-enforced break.

“Head teachers and teachers are to use class exercises and class tests to assess students/pupils,” a section of the circular said, as quoted by 3news.

“Management further wishes to inform all District Directors and School Heads that the existing arrangement for stationery use at the District Offices, which is to be deducted from the schools’ capitation grant allocation remains in force.”

Meanwhile, first-year Senior High School (SHS) students officially started school on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Lil Nas' bloody 'Satan shoes' rakes in over $600K as all 666 pairs sold out in 1 minute

“Oh sorry, wrong house” – Robber says as woman wakes up to find him staring at her

4 deep secrets you should never tell your partner

Man who can’t cope with church’s loud prayers buys the building & evicts God’s people

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

105-year-old woman celebrates her birthday in style (photos)

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Zion Felix speaks on losing YouTube account after hacker streamed video about Elon Musk

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around. [Credit: LovePanky]

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you [Today]