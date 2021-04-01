No exams for basic schools this term – GES declares

The GES said, instead of examinations, class exercises and class tests should be used to assess the students for the current term.
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed the heads of basic schools not to organise end-of-term examinations for their students.
The GES said, instead of examinations, class exercises and class tests should be used to assess the students for the current term.
The directive was made in a circular issued by Deputy Director-General of GES, Dr Kwabena Bempah, to the regional directors of education.
The Service held that students from kindergarten to Junior High School (JHS) level are supposed to undergo “recovery learning” after sitting in the house for so long due to the Coronavirus-enforced break.
“Head teachers and teachers are to use class exercises and class tests to assess students/pupils,” a section of the circular said, as quoted by 3news.
“Management further wishes to inform all District Directors and School Heads that the existing arrangement for stationery use at the District Offices, which is to be deducted from the schools’ capitation grant allocation remains in force.”
Meanwhile, first-year Senior High School (SHS) students officially started school on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
