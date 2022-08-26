No Ghana card, no health care – Dr. Okoe Boye reveals new policy

He emphasised the “need for all NHIS members to merge the two cards via the short code *929# in line with the NHIA’s agenda of “One nation, one card for healthcare service.”

The NHIA Chief Executive Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye also inaugurated a nine-member Committee to mitigate the impact of out-of-pocket payments also known as co-payment on access to medical services covered by the Scheme.

The Committee is led by the NHIA Director of Research, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr. Francis Asenso-Boadi. Other members of the Committee are Titus Sorey, Secretary, Emmanuel Bukari, Daniel Adin-Darko, Albert Kwaku Ampofo, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, Raymond Avinu, Baba Saddique Zankawah and William Omane-Adjekum.

The Electoral Commission has also recently said it intends to use the Ghana card as the sole form of identification for registration of new voters.

According to the Deputy Chairman of the EC, Dr Eric Bossman Asare, the Ghana card will only be used to register for a voters ID card.

“We are not going to use the Ghana Card for voting. No we are not going to use it for voting. The Ghana Card is only for registration as a new voter and when you register, we will issue you with our voter’s card. So let’s encourage our children from 16 years to go for their Ghana Card so that by 2024, when that child is 18 before 60 days to the elections, he or she can walk to our district office or constituency and register for his or her voter’s ID”, he indicated.