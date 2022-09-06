No Ghanaian chief has the right to close down radio stations – Akoto Ampaw

Speaking in an interview on GTV in Accra, the lawyer said no Ghanaian chief has the right to curtail freedom of speech.

“(The chiefs were) purporting to have rights to close radio stations that say things they are unhappy with – directly in violation of our constitutions. I think that it ought to be stated that Ghana is a Republic – a democratic republic – it is not a chiefdom.

“We respect our Chiefs. They play very important roles in our society but they do not have the power or authority to close down radio stations,” he said.

In an interview on Oyerepa Radio, Akwasi Addai Odike rebuked the chiefs for failing to help end the ‘galamsey’ menace in the Ashanti Region.

According to the Kumasi Traditional Council, the businessman turned politician made inciteful statements that the Council deemed to be distasteful, unsubstantiated, and meant to dent the image of Manhyia.

The chiefs then ordered the radio station to shut down as a sign of remorse for allowing Odike to use their platform to criticise them. The station obliged and shut down of a day but has since resumed operating.