RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

No Ghanaian chief has the right to close down radio stations – Akoto Ampaw

Evans Annang

Renowned Ghanaian legal practitioner, Akoto Ampaw has berated the recent decision by the Kumasi Traditional Council to tentatively close down Oyerepa FM.

Akoto Ampaw
Akoto Ampaw

He said that decision was arbitrary and it contravenes the 1992 constitution.

Read Also

Speaking in an interview on GTV in Accra, the lawyer said no Ghanaian chief has the right to curtail freedom of speech.

“(The chiefs were) purporting to have rights to close radio stations that say things they are unhappy with – directly in violation of our constitutions. I think that it ought to be stated that Ghana is a Republic – a democratic republic – it is not a chiefdom.

“We respect our Chiefs. They play very important roles in our society but they do not have the power or authority to close down radio stations,” he said.

In an interview on Oyerepa Radio, Akwasi Addai Odike rebuked the chiefs for failing to help end the ‘galamsey’ menace in the Ashanti Region.

Akwasi Addai Odike
Akwasi Addai Odike Pulse Ghana

According to the Kumasi Traditional Council, the businessman turned politician made inciteful statements that the Council deemed to be distasteful, unsubstantiated, and meant to dent the image of Manhyia.

The chiefs then ordered the radio station to shut down as a sign of remorse for allowing Odike to use their platform to criticise them. The station obliged and shut down of a day but has since resumed operating.

The Kumasi Traditional Council performed rituals to banish Akwasi Addai, who is popularly known as Odike, for accusing Ashanti chiefs of condoning illegal mining.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Benkum Senior High School

Sex scandal hits Benkum SHS involving teachers

UG and KNUST

Here's the full list of unaccredited academic programmes offered at University of Ghana and KNUST

KNUST

Auditor General’s report: Only 61 out of 360 programmes offered by KNUST accredited

Nana Addo with Owusu Bempah

I put my life on the line for Akufo-Addo to become President and he betrayed me – Owusu Bempah