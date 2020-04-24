According to the Union, transport fares have not changed despite the dire situation that commercial drivers find themselves in, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the week, the National Concerned Drivers Association threatened to increase transport fares if fuel prices are not reduced at the pump.

The group said carrying less passengers in a bid to observe social distancing protocols has taken a toll on their daily sales.

READ ALSO: Drivers threaten to increase fares if fuel prices are not reduced

According to them, the sharp decline in crude oil prices on the international market due to the coronavirus pandemic should reflect in the reduction of fuel prices.

In a statement, the Association said if government does not reduce fuel prices by the end of the week, they will in turn be forced to increase transport fares.

Reacting to this, the National Vice Chairman of the GPRTU, Robert Sabah, said the Union has not approved any increment in transport fares.

“I am not aware of any increment because that is not the criteria we use to increase fares,” he told Accra-based Onua FM.

“There is not a collective agreement to increase transport fares so those who have increase their fares must desist from doing so.”

He further warned that any commercial who increases lorry fares without approval will be dealt with according to the law.