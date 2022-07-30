No one can be President in Ghana without my knowledge – Owusu Bempah

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, the controversial man of God said he already knows the person that will win the 2024 general elections.

“I have not declared my support for anyone. I have seen something and I know the winner but I won’t say it. I even know the person who’ll win the 2024 elections but I will not say it. I will meet the person and tell him. You can choose to believe it or not but no one can be president without my knowledge,” he said.

Reverend Owusu Bempah who is known to be a sympathizer of the NPP, recently announced that he has fallen out with President Akufo-Addo.

He explained that the president has been surrounded by people who have does not have the interest of his administration at heart.

“Maybe it’s because of the people surrounding him; maybe he no longer listens to the voice of God because when I used to be closer to him, things were going better.”

Pulse Ghana

“Nothing has happened but, like they say, ‘you can force the horse to the riverside but you can’t force the horse to drink the water.’ So if he is going to humble himself again and give room, I believe it is not too late. Because the Nana Akufo-Addo I used to know with a good heart, for which God chose him, is not the same person I see today. It is not because I have anything against him,” the prophet said.

“Samuel was asked to anoint Saul to become King. Things did not go well. Things went rough, and that was because Saul became stubborn and was not listening to God and Samuel, so Samuel distanced himself from Saul.”

“When Samuel tried to intervene at a point, God asked him to stay off because Saul had shown disobedience, and so I see that the pure heart of Akufo-Addo, for which God chose him, has changed.”