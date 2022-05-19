No other govt has industrialized Ghana like mine - Akufo-Addo

“I don’t know which period in our history has enjoyed industrial peace like under my presidency. Yes, there has been worker agitation but those are inevitable. A careful look, however, shows that overall, industrial peace in Ghana under the period of my presidency has been unmatched,” President Akufo-Addo said on Wednesday, 18 May 2022, during a visit by the Bono Regional House of Chiefs to the Jubilee House.

According to the President, although there have been some labour unrests under his government, industries in Ghana have enjoyed peace.

“It has largely been possible because of the minister responsible for employment and labour relations, who is ‘your royal’ from the Bono Region,” the told the chiefs, queen mothers and elders of the Bono Region.

“I thank you [the chiefs of Bono Region] for giving me such a person to work with me as I govern the country,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

In a recent interview, the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu said Ghanaians should be thankful for having Akufo-Addo as President.

According to John Boadu it could have been worse for Ghana if John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) or any other person was in power.

According to him, Akufo-Addo, despite all the global hardships which had been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in prices of petroleum products has led Ghana’s economy to experience good growth rates.