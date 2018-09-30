No plan to buy new presidential jet- Gov't

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo is not mulling purchasing a new presidential jet, the Information Minister designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said.

He made the comments following the safe arrival of the president in Accra after his presidential jet developed a fault on his way back from the UN General Assembly.

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo arrives in Accra after presidential jet challenges

One of the jet's engines went off 30 minutes after take off and had to fly around a number of times to burn fuel before being assisted to land.

The presidential jet had encountered similar challenges in the past – in 2014 and 2015.

“I can tell you that the presidential jet returned very recently from its maintenance and servicing schedule so it’s a being maintained and serviced in accordance with its schedule," Oppong Nkrumah said.

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo's presidential jet saved from near fatal crash

He added: "I haven’t spoken to the president as to whether or not he intends to buy a new jet, but I can tell you that the man I know who is still using his own private vehicle even for official travels, does not have this matter on his cart. This is not a matter on his itinerary to buy a new jet."

The president arrived in Accra Sunday at 8:00 am on baord a South African Airways flight.