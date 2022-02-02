No poor person in Ghana will pay the e-levy – Western Regional Minister

Speaking at townhall meeting to discuss the benefits of the e-levy in Takoradi, the Regional Minister said anyone that is able to send more than 100 cedis a day cannot be considered as poor.

Mr. Darko Mensah said: “Poor people won’t pay some, there is no poor person that will pay some. This the analysis I made, in Ghana if they say someone is a poor person; it is someone who earns 70 Ghana cedis in a year.”

“But with the e-levy, if you transfer an amount of 100 Ghana cedis you won’t pay any levy on it. So let’s take it as if you’re a government worker earning like 1,500 cedis and you’re able to send over 100 cedis a day then you have to pay.”

The Regional Minister also said the levy is very important for Ghana’s development as roads, schools and jobs for the youth will be created from it.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has also thrown his support for the levy at meeting in Accra yesterday.

E-Levy, he said is the only way for the government to pay for the free water and free electricity enjoyed during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said "Revenues during 2020/2021 went down considerably because of the slowing down of the economic activities that came from the COVID-19. At the same time, government, in order to keep the country going, did incur some expenditures on the free water, the free electricity. These were the unavoidable expenses that the government had to make.