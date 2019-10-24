The short 7-second video shows a stable Nana Addo with the videos immediate ending before he made any movement.

However, a longer version of the same event shows the president moving his head to look on the stage and then back on his lap, indicating he was not sleeping.

Another photo available from the Russia-Africa Summit which has since gone viral also shows the first gentleman of Ghana standing with his head down along with several other Heads of State.

READ ALSO: PDS Deal: NPP Gov’t has caused financial loss to the state – NDC

Here’s the longer version of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s video.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, and hold meetings with CEOs of some Russian enterprises.

Is President Akufo-Addo sleeping?

The two-day conference, under the theme "For Peace, Security and Development," seeks to deepen ties of friendship between Russia and