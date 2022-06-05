RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

No teacher trainee has impregnated 24 girls, 4 teachers, headmistress - GES

Authors:

Evans Effah

The Asokore Mampong Municipal Education Directorate of Ghana Education Service (GES) has denied media publications that a teacher trainee doing his internship in one of the M/A schools has impregnated 24 school girls, four female teachers and a headmistress of the alleged school.

A pregnant person.
A pregnant person.

The Municipal Education Directorate in a statement said the publication is totally false as since its inception, it has not engaged colleges of education to post teacher trainees into any of its schools.

Recommended articles

The statement said teacher trainees are posted within their home regions, posted to schools in districts within their Region of studies, and are mostly sent to schools that lack trained teachers but Asokore Mampong does not have such a challenge.

The education directorate noted that it has eight M/A schools under it, all of which are headed by males except Aboabo M/A JHS which is headed by a female who is far advance in age and is due for retirement in 2023.

The directorate further said it has records to prove the reduction of teenage pregnancy in its schools as the Girls’ Education Unit has over the past three years recorded lower number of pregnant school girls in schools in the municipality.

Teacher trainees are posted within their home-regions. Trainees are posted to schools in districts within their region of studies and are mostly sent to schools that lack trained teachers. Asokore Mampong does not have such challenge,” the GES said in a press statement.

“There are eight M/A schools under the education directorate, all of these schools are headed by males except Aboabo M/A JHS which is headed by a female who is far advance in age and is due for retirement in 2023,” the statement added.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghanaians unhappy over 3-year wait period for US & Canada visa interviews

Pressure mounts on US and Canada embassies to stop 3-year wait time for visa

6 prominent and powerful Ghanaians who are Freemasons

Freemasons John Agyekum Kufuor, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Afenyo-Markin

Police releases Officer Kweku Nyame’s body to family for burial

Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame

UPNMG holds training workshop for unemployed nurses and midwives

UPNMG holds training workshop for unemployed nurses and midwives