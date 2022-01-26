No vaccination, no entry into Parliament – Alban Bagbin declares

In an announcement on the floor, the Speaker said health experts have suggested the directive to help government in its fight against COVID-19.

“Medical experts have strongly recommended that even after taking two shots of the vaccine, one will require a booster shot to provide an extra layer of protection against the virus… I want at this stage to state that this booster vaccination is compulsory for everyone working within the precincts of Parliament.”

“Henceforth, members, staff, and ancillary staff will be required to show proof of vaccination before being allowed into any office within the precincts of Parliament,” he said.

The Speaker of Parliament also said taking the booster vaccine is compulsory for all persons within the parliamentary enclave.

This parliamentary directive comes after the Ministry of Health implemented a similar policy at its premises earlier this month.

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu in an earlier interview with the Daily Graphic, said as the government agency at the forefront of health delivery, it was critical that it led by example.

Pulse Ghana

“Effective Tuesday, January 4, 2022, everybody entering the Ministry of Health building must be vaccinated before they are admitted. Valid vaccination cards will be, therefore, required for entry,” he said.

All government and public agencies, including Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), are expected to institute the same policy following instructions by the government.